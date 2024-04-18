This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Stade Orange Velodrome
Marseille vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Marseille and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's a good time for Marseille to snap out of a losing run of five games in all competitions as they face Benfica in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at Orange Velodrome on Thursday.

Les Olympiens have not been in action since their 2-1 loss to Benfica in the opening leg of the UEL quarters, while the Portuguese outfit have since picked up a 3-0 league win over Moreirense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Marseille vs Benfica kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 18, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Orange Velodrome

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Marseille and Benfica will be played at Stade Velodrome - commercially known as Orange Velodrome - in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, April 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Marseille vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Marseille and Benfica will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, with live streaming available on ViX+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

Marseille boss Jean-Louis Gasset has a plethora of concerns to deal with, as Ismaila Sarr, Jonathan Clauss, Bamo Meite, Quentin Merlin, Jean Onana, Valentin Rongier and Bilal Nadir are all unlikely to be available for selection due to injuries.

In Sarr's absence, it will be up to Jordan Veretout to support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Gigot, Balerdi, Mbemba; Harit, Ounahi, Kondogbia, Veretout, Ndiaye; Aubameyang, Moumbagna

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco
Defenders:Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Garcia, Murillo
Midfielders:Kondogbia, Gueye, Veretout, Ounahi, Soglo, Harit
Forwards:Correa, Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique

Benfica team news

Comparatively, Os Encarnados manager Roger Schmidt has nearly a full-strength squad at his disposal, except for Juan Bernat who is a doubt with a knock.

Angel Di Maria and Rafa Silva will remain Benfica's main threats in the final third, with Casper Tengstedt featuring at the tip.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Aursnes; Florentino, Neves; Di Maria, Rafa, Neres; Tengstedt

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Trubin, Soares, Kokubo
Defenders:Silva, Morato, Araujo, Otamendi, Bernat, Bah
Midfielders:Florentino, Neves, Kokcu, Aursnes, Mario, Neres, Gouveia
Forwards:Rafa, Leonardo, Cabral, Tengstedt, Di Maria, Prestianni, Rollheiser

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Marseille and Benfica across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 11, 2024Benfica 2-1 MarseilleUEFA Europa League
July 26, 2021Benfica 1-1 MarseilleClub Friendly
July 13, 2012Benfica 2-0 MarseilleClub Friendly
March 18, 2010Marseille 1-2 BenficaUEFA Europa League
March 11, 2010Benfica 1-1 MarseilleUEFA Europa League

Useful links

