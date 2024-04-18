Marseille vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Marseille and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's a good time for Marseille to snap out of a losing run of five games in all competitions as they face Benfica in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at Orange Velodrome on Thursday.

Les Olympiens have not been in action since their 2-1 loss to Benfica in the opening leg of the UEL quarters, while the Portuguese outfit have since picked up a 3-0 league win over Moreirense.

Marseille vs Benfica kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Orange Velodrome

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Marseille and Benfica will be played at Stade Velodrome - commercially known as Orange Velodrome - in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, April 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Marseille vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Marseille and Benfica will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, with live streaming available on ViX+.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

Marseille boss Jean-Louis Gasset has a plethora of concerns to deal with, as Ismaila Sarr, Jonathan Clauss, Bamo Meite, Quentin Merlin, Jean Onana, Valentin Rongier and Bilal Nadir are all unlikely to be available for selection due to injuries.

In Sarr's absence, it will be up to Jordan Veretout to support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Gigot, Balerdi, Mbemba; Harit, Ounahi, Kondogbia, Veretout, Ndiaye; Aubameyang, Moumbagna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco Defenders: Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Garcia, Murillo Midfielders: Kondogbia, Gueye, Veretout, Ounahi, Soglo, Harit Forwards: Correa, Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique

Benfica team news

Comparatively, Os Encarnados manager Roger Schmidt has nearly a full-strength squad at his disposal, except for Juan Bernat who is a doubt with a knock.

Angel Di Maria and Rafa Silva will remain Benfica's main threats in the final third, with Casper Tengstedt featuring at the tip.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Aursnes; Florentino, Neves; Di Maria, Rafa, Neres; Tengstedt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Kokubo Defenders: Silva, Morato, Araujo, Otamendi, Bernat, Bah Midfielders: Florentino, Neves, Kokcu, Aursnes, Mario, Neres, Gouveia Forwards: Rafa, Leonardo, Cabral, Tengstedt, Di Maria, Prestianni, Rollheiser

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Marseille and Benfica across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 11, 2024 Benfica 2-1 Marseille UEFA Europa League July 26, 2021 Benfica 1-1 Marseille Club Friendly July 13, 2012 Benfica 2-0 Marseille Club Friendly March 18, 2010 Marseille 1-2 Benfica UEFA Europa League March 11, 2010 Benfica 1-1 Marseille UEFA Europa League

