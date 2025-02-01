How to watch today's Marquette vs UConn NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Marquette vs UConn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

A high-stakes Big East battle is set for Saturday as UConn (15-6) squares off against Marquette (18-3) at Fiserv Forum in a showdown between ranked programs.

UConn has hit a rough patch, managing just three wins in its last six outings. As a result, the Huskies have slid to No. 25 in the AP Poll, a stark contrast from their top-10 ranking just two weeks ago. Dan Hurley's squad will look to build on a 72-61 triumph over DePaul on Jan. 29, their second win over the Blue Demons this month.

Meanwhile, Marquette has been in red-hot form, winning nine of its last ten. The Golden Eagles notched a victory over Butler on Jan. 28, pushing their Big East record to 9-1, good for the top spot in the conference. Outside of a two-point upset loss to Xavier, Marquette has been on a roll over the past two months.

Marquette vs UConn: Date and tip-off time

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Marquette vs UConn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden Eagles and Huskies on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

For Marquette, Kam Jones has been a reliable scorer, reaching 20 points in eight games this season. The senior guard dropped 17 points in the win over Butler on Wednesday and is putting up 18.9 PPG on the season. David Joplin, however, has been hot and cold, shooting under 45% in four of his last six games but still averaging 14.6 PPG.

The Golden Eagles boast plenty of depth. Stevie Mitchell showcased his scoring ability with a 22-point outburst against Butler and is averaging 12.1 PPG on the year. Chase Ross has been another key contributor, hitting 15 points in three of his last six appearances, with a season average of 11 PPG on 46% shooting.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Alex Karaban has had an up-and-down stretch, registering just eight points against Creighton before being held to another eight on Wednesday. The junior forward is averaging 15 points per game, shooting 43% from the field this season. On the other hand, Solo Ball has been in top form, scoring 15 or more points in six straight contests while averaging 14.6 PPG.

Liam McNeely contributed nine points in the win over DePaul and is enjoying a strong freshman campaign, posting 13.6 PPG and 5.8 RPG. Meanwhile, Hassan Diarra has struggled with efficiency, shooting below 30% in three of his last five games. The senior guard is putting up 8.8 PPG, hitting 43% of his shots on the year.