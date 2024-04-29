How to watch today's Seattle Mariners vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Atlanta Braves (18-7, 1st NL East) kick-off their three-game series in the Pacific Northwest on Monday against the Seattle Mariners (15-12, 1st AL West) in an interleague MLB clash between two division leaders.

The Braves picked up a 4-3 10-inning home victory against the Cleveland Guardians in the series finale on Saturday, winning the three-game matchup 2-1. They are leading the NL East with a 19-7 record, 1 ½ games ahead of second place Philadelphia.

The Mariners, meanwhile, lost at home 3-1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday after winning the opening two games of the three-game series. They are atop of the AL West with a 15-13 record and holds a ½-game lead over Texas at the top.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Mariners vs Braves game.

Seattle Mariners vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves will face each other in a thrilling MLB game on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Monday, April 29, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT Arena T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Atlanta Braves Online- TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Mariners and the Braves on live TV on MLB.tv. If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a 7-dayfree trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans forFuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Seattle Mariners vs Atlanta Braves Team News

Seattle Mariners Team News

Mariners have a bucket loads of players on their injury roster, including the likes of Gregory Santos (60-Day IL, lat), J.P. Crawford (10-Day IL, oblique), Dominic Canzone (10-Day IL, shoulder), Bryan Woo (15-Day IL, elbow), Matt Brash (15-Day IL, elbow), Eduard Bazardo (15-Day IL, shoulder) and Jackson Kowar (60-Day IL, elbow).

Young right-hander Bryce Miller is going to be on the mound for this game for the Mariners and he is pitching effectively.

So far this season, he is 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 28.1 innings pitched. Mitch Haniger has a team-high 18 RBIs. Josh Rojas is hitting at .297 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Atlanta Braves Team News

Atlanta will be without the services of P Spencer Strider (elbow) and P Angel Perdomo (elbow), as well as catcher Sean Murphy (oblique), all of whom are on 10-15 day IL.

Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' leading hitter, with a .340 batting average, nine home runs, and 31 RBI.

Max Fried will take the mound, as he is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP in 25.1 innings this season.

He's coming off a win over the Miami Marlins where he pitched a complete game shutout as he allowed three hits with zero walks and six strikeouts.

Recent results

Seattle Mariners

Date Opponent Result April 28, 2024 Diamondbacks (home) (L) 2-3 April 27, 2024 Diamondbacks (home) (W) 3-1 April 26, 2024 Diamondbacks (home) (W) 6-1 April 25, 2024 Rangers (away) (W) 3-4 April 24, 2024 Rangers (away) (L) 5-1

Atlanta Braves