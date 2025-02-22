How to watch today's Mansfield vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Mansfield and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's game between Wrexham and Mansfield at the One Call Stadium will conclude matchday 33 of the ongoing League One season.

The Red Dragons find themselves lagging behind the Championship promotion spots after Tuesday's 1-2 loss against Leyton Orient, while the hosts are desperate to snap a winless streak of nine games in all competitions following a 0-3 league loss at home against Lincoln City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mansfield vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Mansfield and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mansfield vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One One Call Stadium

The League One match between Mansfield and Wrexham will be played at the One Call Stadium in Mansfield, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Sunday, February 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mansfield team news

The Stags manager Nigel Clough would already miss Deji Oshilaja, Matthew Craig and Lee Gregory on account of injuries, but the list of casualties extended after Elliott Hewitt, Frazer Blake-Tracy and George Williams sustained knocks in the Lincoln defeat.

Add to it, forward Lucas Akins will also need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Wrexham team news

After surviving a car crash, Elliot Lee is not expected to return to action so soon, while there are suggestions of a rift between Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson and Paul Mullin after the striker's apparent omissions.

Wing-back James McClean is a major doubt due to a hip problem, with Ryan Longman and Seb Revan standing by if required.

Meanwhile, Arthur Okonkwo could return in between the sticks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

