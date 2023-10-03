Mansfield Town vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Mansfield Town and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will face off against Mansfield Town in a League Two encounter at the Field Mill.

Wrexham began the month of September with four wins in a row. However, they then suffered a 5-0 defeat in the league at the hands of Stockport County. Paul Mullin picked up a brace as Wrexham held Crewe Alexandra 3-3 in their most recent outing. The ninth-placed visitors will be looking to get back to winning ways with a win against Mansfield who are currently fifth in the standings.

Mansfield Town are on an impressive unbeaten run that has now lasted 13 matches. They will be hoping to climb up the table by continuing that kind of form. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Field Mill

The League Two match between Mansfield Town and Wrexham will be played at the Field Mill.

It will kick off at 7.45 pm BST on October 3, Tuesday, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Mansfield Town vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Ryan Barnett will be unavailable for Wrexham due to his suspension following his straight red card in the last game. He is set to serve a three-match ban.

The return of last season's top scorer, Paul Mullin, has been a significant boost for the team. He made a remarkable comeback, scoring twice over the weekend and contributing to Wrexham earning a point.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Hayden, Tozer, Boyle; Mendy, Jones, Evans, Lee, McClean; Palmer, Mullin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, Cleworth, Hayden, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Mansfield Town team news

Full-backs George Williams and Baily Cargill, along with Hiram Boateng, are the most probable candidates to make a return to the starting lineup after having been rested last weekend.

Irish midfielders Stephen Quinn and John-Joe O'Toole are currently sidelined with injuries and won't be available for selection.

Mansfield Town possible XI: Pym; Williams, Flint, Brunt, Cargill; Lewis, Reed, Boateng, Keillor-Dunn; Akins, Maris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pym, Flinders Defenders: Johnson, McLaughlin, Hewitt, Kilgour, Cargill, Maris, Macdonald, Gale, Flint, Lewis, Cooper, Williams, Brunt, Reed Midfielders: Akins, Clarke, Quinn, Oates, O'Toole, Keillor-Dunn, Boateng Forwards: Bowery, Swan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2013 Mansfield Town 1 - 0 Wrexham National League April 2013 Wrexham 2 - 1 Mansfield Town National League April 2012 Mansfield Town 2 - 0 Wrexham National League September 2011 Wrexham 1 - 3 Mansfield Town National League January 2011 Mansfield Town 2 - 3 Wrexham National League

