Manchester United vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will welcome Brighton to Old Trafford for their fifth Premier League game of the season on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's side has not enjoyed a good start to the season and is 11th in the standings after four games.

The Red Devils have two wins and as many losses in four matches. Brighton have won three out of their four fixtures. This should make for an interesting tie as the visitors have enjoyed their contests against Manchester United in recent years, having won the last three league meetings between the two teams.

Ten Hag's team will look to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal before the international break whereas Brighton will want carry the winning momentum onto their Europa League debut next weekend. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Old Trafford

The game between Manchester United and Brighton will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Peacock for fans in the United States. Live updates will be available on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Antony will not be available for selection "until further notice" due to allegations of assault. However, he retains his place in the club's Premier League squad.

Other than that, the team is facing multiple injury setbacks and will be missing Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tom Heaton.

New signing Sofyan Amrabat is uncertain for the upcoming match due to a back issue.

In terms of good news, there is a possibility that both Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount may return to the matchday squad after recovering from their respective foot and hamstring injuries.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Henderson Defenders: Martinez, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Evans, Mengi, Williams, Fernandez, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri, Mount Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Shoretire

Brighton team news

Brighton is facing uncertainty regarding the fitness of Evan Ferguson, who had to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad due to a knee injury. The 18-year-old striker's condition will be evaluated before the match.

Former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck will also be assessed after missing the previous game against Newcastle due to a "minor issue." Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder also continue to be sidelined with knee injuries.

In a positive development for Brighton, new signings Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba are both in contention to make their debuts for the Seagulls at Old Trafford.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Fati, Mitoma, Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Grob, Alzate, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Moran, Mitoma, March, Baleba Forwards: Pedro, Zeqiri, Adingra, Fati

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 0 Manchester United Premier League April 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0 (P) Manchester United FA Cup August 2022 Manchester United 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League May 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 0 Manchester United Premier League February 2022 Manchester United 2 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League

