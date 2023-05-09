Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo drops hint on his future after firing Sunderland to Championship playoffs

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo dropped a hint on his future after firing Sunderland to the Championship playoffs.

Sunderland beat Preston 3-0

Amad opened the scoring

opened the scoring Sent the Black Cats to Championship playoffs

WHAT HAPPENED? Amad continued his bright form with a stunning goal in Sunderland's 3-0 win over Preston on Monday, which ensured their spot in Championship playoffs, where they will meet Luton Town. Although Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray believes that the forward will join Manchester United in pre-season, where he will try his luck to impress Erik ten Hag, Amad remains open to extending his loan stay at The Stadium of Light for another year.

🏆 TOP STORY: Messi's Saudi Arabia move 'a done deal'

WHAT THEY SAID: "Playing against Luton is very hard but I hope we’ll be in the Premier League next season and maybe I’ll come back, I don’t know," he told reporters after the victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diallo has been in sensational form scoring 13 goals in 37 league appearances this season, which has sparked speculation of him earning a first-team role at Old Trafford. It has been reported that the Ivorian is likely to be named in the Red Devils' pre-season squad that will play two friendlies in Europe before flying to the USA on July 19. However, the final decision will rest on Ten Hag when it comes to whether he should be kept or sent out for another loan spell beyond that.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The winger will return to action against Luton Town on Saturday in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-final, with the return leg set to be held on May 16.