Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will be looking to maintain their winning start to the Premier League season when they host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams registered comfortable wins in their season openers and will want to keep it that way going into this round.

City are the favourites in this match, but Newcastle will be a tough opponent. The Magpies beat Aston Villa 5-1 in their league opener, a game in which Alexander Isak scored a brace. For City, 2022-23 Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland was the one with a brace as they beat Burnley 3-0. Since that win, City have also won the Super Cup after beating Sevilla on penalties.

Man City vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The game between Man City and Newcastle United will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The Man City vs Newcastle fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle on Match of the Day and the official YouTube channels. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Manchester City must face upcoming games without John Stones and Bernardo Silva, and Kevin de Bruyne is sidelined for as long as five months due to a hamstring injury. Ruben Dias's participation is uncertain as a concussion has kept him out of the first two league and cup games

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Foden, Rodri, Kovacic; Palmer, Haaland, Grealish.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Steffen, Carson Defenders: Ake, Akanji, Laporte, Harwood-Bellis, Gomez, Cancelo, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Kovacic, Palmer, Foden, Grealish Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Newcastle team news

At Newcastle, players Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, and Joe Willock continue to be absent from the field due to injuries. Other than these, head coach Eddie Howe has no additional injury-related worries within his team.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Almiron, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Hayden, Joelinton, Longstaff, Longstaff, Hendrick, Ritchie, Anderson, Miley, Fraser, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Manchester City 2 - 0 Newcastle United Premier League August 2022 Newcastle United 3 - 3 Manchester City Premier League May 2022 Manchester City 5 - 0 Newcastle United Premier League December 2021 Newcastle United 0 - 4 Manchester City Premier League May 2021 Newcastle United 3 - 4 Manchester City Premier League

