Manchester City vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team are only two points behind league leaders Liverpool and have a game in hand over the Reds. The Blues, on the other hand, are struggling in 10th place in the table.

City will be difficult to beat as they are currently on a winning run of 11 games. They registered a 2-1 win in the mid-week Champions League fixture against Copenhagen and will looking to keep that winning run going. They will also be the strong favourites against Mauricio Pochettino's side who are going through a difficult campaign.

Chelsea have managed to win their last two outings and that should give them some hope of putting up a challenge away from home.

Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30pm ET Venue: Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, NBC Sports, Sling TV, Universo and Telemundo in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City manager Guardiola has confirmed that Jack Grealish (groin) and Josko Gvardiol (ankle) are both sidelined while Bernardo Silva (ankle) will undergo assessment before kickoff.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is available for selection after missing the last two games due to a minor knee issue, and Sergio Gomez has returned to first-team training.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Chelsea team news

Thiago Silva is unavailable due to a groin injury sustained against Palace, so Levi Colwill is set to partner Axel Disasi at centre-back.

Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an ankle injury in training earlier this week and will also miss out, joining Benoit Badiashile (groin), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Reece James, Romeo Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu (all hamstring) on the sidelines.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Jackson; Nkunku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/23 Chelsea 4 - 4 Manchester City Premier League 21/05/23 Manchester City 1 - 0 Chelsea Premier League 08/01/23 Manchester City 4 - 0 Chelsea FA Cup 06/01/23 Chelsea 0 - 1 Manchester City Premier League 10/11/22 Manchester City 2 - 0 Chelsea League Cup

