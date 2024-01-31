Manchester City vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Burnley up next in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The Cityzens are five points behind league leaders Liverpool whereas Burnley are struggling in 19th place with just 12 points from 21 matches.

City have found their rhythm again after a minor blip towards the end of 2023. They are on a winning run that has now lasted seven games. On the other hand, Burnley have managed to win just one out of their last eight games across all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm ET Venue: Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

City have received a triple boost as manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that they have a full squad to choose from against the Clarets. Erling Haaland, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji are all in contention to feature against Vincent Kompany’s side. Haaland has been absent since the first week of December, while Stones and Akanji have shaken off muscular issues.

With the recent return of Kevin De Bruyne as well, Guardiola's team will be raring to go and get more wins under their belt.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foden, Doku; Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Burnley team news

Burnley are dealing with significant injury concerns as Charlie Taylor (shoulder), Nathan Redmond (hamstring), and Luca Koleosho (knee) are all expected to face extended spells on the sidelines.

Additionally, Jordan Beyer (thigh), Hannes Delcroix (knock), Sander Berge, and Aaron Ramsey (both dealing with illness) are all uncertain for the upcoming fixtures.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Brownhill, Odobert; Amdouni, Foster.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin Defenders: Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Emerson, Spence Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Lo Celso Forwards: Richarlison, Gil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/08/23 Burnley 0 - 3 Manchester City Premier League 18/03/23 Manchester City 6 - 0 Burnley FA Cup 02/04/22 Burnley 0 - 2 Manchester City Premier League 16/10/21 Manchester City 2 - 0 Burnley Premier League 03/02/21 Burnley 0 - 2 Manchester City Premier League

Useful links