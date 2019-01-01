Man Utd youngster Garner signs new contract at Old Trafford

The teenager is one of a number of young players to be given first-team opportunities in recent weeks

youngster James Garner has signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal through to the summer of 2022, with the option of a further year.

Garner made his senior debut as a late substitute against at Selhurst Park last month and has been included in a number of senior squads by Red Devils interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over recent weeks.

Article continues below

He was part of the travelling United squad for last week’s memorable Champions League comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, one of eight academy graduates to make the trip to Paris.

The midfielder joined the club at the age of eight and has progressed through the youth ranks.

He has already captained at Under-17 level and has been called up to the England Under-18 squad for a tournament in Dubai later this month.

Solskjaer has shown a desire to give the club’s youngsters opportunities in the first-team since his appointment as interim manager in December.

Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood have also been handed their senior debuts by the Norwegian in recent weeks, while the likes of Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira have also been regularly involved.

That has proved a popular move with supporters, who believe part of the club’s identity involves the promotion of young players.

Solskjaer has turned the club’s fortunes since succeeding Jose Mourinho late last year, with many now calling for the former United striker to be given the managerial role full time.

The Red Devils were 11 points adrift of the top four when Solskjaer arrived but a run of 10 league wins and two draws under the Norwegian saw them climb above into fourth place prior to last weekend’s trip to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners won that game 2-0 to inflict Solskjaer’s first league defeat in charge, with his only other defeat coming in the first leg of the last-16 tie against .

They have also progressed through to the quarter-finals of the , where they face Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.