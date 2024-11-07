How to watch today's Manchester United vs PAOK Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and PAOK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will welcome PAOK to Old Trafford for a Europa League encounter on Thursday.

Following the departure of Erik ten Hag, it will be another two games for United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy before newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim officially takes over on November 11.

The Red Devils have lost their lead in all three draws in Europe, while PAOK also look for their first win in the competition this season.

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United vs PAOK will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Manchester United and PAOK kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Old Trafford

The UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and PAOK will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, November 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Leny Yoro all remain sidelined through injury.

Thursday's game will also be too soon for Mason Mount, who has returned to training after recovering from injury, while Christian Eriksen is a touch-and-go.

Bruno Fernandes is back from his European ban and should start behind either Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee up front.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Wheatley

PAOK team news

Dejan Lovren, Mbwana Samatta and Vieirinha have not been included in the club's Europa League squad, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is ruled out through injury.

Mady Camara could get the nod ahead of Stefan Schwab alongside Magomed Ozdoyev in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Shola Shoretire is in contention to play against his former side on Thursday.

PAOK possible XI: Kotarski; Jonny, Kedziora, Colley, Rahman; Camara, Ozdoyev; Despodov, Konstantelias, Taison; Chalov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kotarski, Balomenos, Tsiftsis, Pavlenka Defenders: Michailidis, Colley, Kedziora, Gomez, Jonny, Rahman, Sastre, Thymianis Midfielders: Camara, Konstantelias, Murg, Taison, Zivkovic, Schwab, Ozdoyev, Shoretire, Despodov Forwards: Chalov, Tissoudali, Brandon

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Manchester United and PAOK face each other across all competitions.

