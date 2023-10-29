Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to renew their hostilities when they meet at Old Trafford in a Premier League tie on Sunday.

As of now, Erik ten Hag's men are five points off the top-four in the league. Diogo Dalot scored the winner against Sheffield United in the Red Devil's last Premier League game, before Harry Maguire did the same against Copenhagen in the mid-week Champions League tie.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's side find themselves chasing leaders Tottenham in the domestic circuit. The Cityzens defeated Brighton and Young Boys in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively, with Erling Haaland showing no signs of slowing down.

Man Utd vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 am EDT Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

It will kick off at 10:30 am EDT on October 29 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the US. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Injury absentees Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia, apart from the exiled Jadon Sancho will not be part of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Casemiro is tipped for a return in midfield, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka may at best make it to the bench.

Also in midfield, Christian Eriksen should start ahead of Sofyan Amrabat, with Scott McTominay to stand by in case Casemiro is not a 100 percent.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Man City team news

Manuel Akanji is suspended after being sent off in last domestic tie, but John Stones is back to cover up at the back.

That leaves Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) as the only one out injured.

The likes of Josko Gvardiol, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are also available for selection, and Julian Alvarez as dangerous as Haaland in attack.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five Manchester derby meetings between the two sides across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Jun 3, 2023 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United FA Cup Jan 14, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City Premier League Oct 2, 2022 Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United Premier League Mar 6, 2022 Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United Premier League Nov 6, 2021 Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City Premier League

