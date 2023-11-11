Manchester United vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be aiming to steady their ship when they welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford for a Premier League game on Saturday.

Six points off from a top-four spot in the league, Erik ten Hag's men have struggled to maintain a healthy form this season as they come into the game on the back of a 4-3 Champions League loss against Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Luton are just about hovering around the relegation zone. Having last held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw, Rob Edwards' side are in the hunt for their second win in the English top flight.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Luton kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Luton Town will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on November 11 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA in the United States. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho are all unavailable for selection, while Jonny Evans is a doubt after picking up a muscle problem in the Copenhagen loss.

So Raphael Varane can expect to start alongside Harry Maguire as a centre-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as the two full-backs.

There could also be a recall for either Facundo Pellistri or Antony in place of Alejandro Garnacho in the event Ten Hag opts to deploy Marcus Rasford on the left flank.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Luton team news

While Amari'i Bell can possibly make it back from a thigh problem, the likes of Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Daniel Potts and Jordan Clark remain sidelined through injuries.

Man Utd academy graduate Tahith Chong, who came off the bench against Liverpool last weekend, will fancy his chances of starting alongside Marvelous Nakamba and Ross Barkley in midfield.

As a result, Andros Townsend will start on the bench as one of Chiedozie Ogbene, Jacob Brown and Elijah Adebayo should partner Carlton Morris upfront.

Luton possible XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Mengi, Lockyer, Osho, Doughty; Barkley, Nakamba, Chong; Adebayo, Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Lockyer, Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Bell, Kabore Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Barkley, Berry, Chong Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene, Townsend

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 22, 2020 Luton Town 0-3 Manchester United Carabao Cup April 18, 1992 Luton Town 1-1 Manchester United Premier League September 21, 1991 Manchester United 5-0 Luton Town Premier League March 23, 1991 Manchester United 4-1 Luton Town Premier League September 4, 1990 Luton Town 0-1 Manchester United Premier League

