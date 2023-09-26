Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Man Utd and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will look to put their recent results behind when they face Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup third round clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag's men only managed to edge Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend in order to snap a three-game losing run across all competitions, while Roy Hodgson's side are winless in their last two domestic games after last registering a goalless draw against Fulham.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Old Trafford

The Carabao Cup third round match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be played at the Old Trafford football stadium in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on September 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

There will likely be a lot of changes in the United XI for the Carabao Cup game, although Sergio Reguillon may need to be assessed after taking ill for the clash against Burnley where he came on as a late substitute.

The likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Altay Bayindir will be eying their full debuts at the club, while Christian Eriksen, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho are likely to start on Tuesday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are out injured, while Antony and Jadon Sancho are unavailable due to personal issues. Whereas Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount are doubts.

Man Utd possible XI: Bayindir; Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat, Eriksen; Pellistri, Martial, Garnacho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Shoretire

Crystal Palace team news

For the visitors, Michael Olise, Matheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma, James Tomkins and Naouirou Ahamada are ruled out through injuries.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are likely to be among the changes for the Eagles, with Dean Henderson also set to make his Palace debut against his former employers.

The likes of Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Nathaniel Clyne and Jairo Riedewald should complete Palace's XI at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Richards, Holding, Mitchell; Riedewald, Hughes; Rak-Sakyi, Eze, Schlupp; Mateta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 4, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace Premier League Jan 18, 2023 Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United Premier League Jul 19, 2022 Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace Club Friendlies May 22, 2022 Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United Premier League Dec 5, 2021 Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League

