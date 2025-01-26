How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Brighton Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Brighton Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women and Brighton Women will go head-to-head in a Women's Super League (WSL) match at Leigh Sports Villa on Sunday.

Following the FA Women's League Cup quarterfinals exit after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City, the Red Devils will aim to make it four league wins on the spin, while Brighton seek to snap a three-game winless run in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Brighton Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Brighton Women will be shown live on ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United Women vs Brighton Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United Women and Brighton Women will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 1:45 pm EST on Sunday, January 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

United head coach Marc Skinner will be without Lisa Naalsund and Evie Rabjohn, while Geyse is on compassionate leave.

On the other hand, Millie Turner and Melvine Malard could shake off their niggles, as a lineup identical to last Sunday's league win over Man City can be expected.

Brighton Women team news

The Seagulls manager Dario Vidosic will not be able to call upon the services of Aisha Masaka and Fran Kirby here, while Caitlin Hayes could make the squad after completing a permanent move from Celtic.

Nikita Parris will lead the line of attack against her former side.

