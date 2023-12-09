This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Premier League
team-logo
Old Trafford
team-logo
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedAFC BournemouthManchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United find themselves outside of the Premier League top-five as Erik ten Hag's men get set to welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils will look to make it back-to-back wins having claimed a 2-1 victory against Chelsea, while the Cherries are aiming to build on their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 9, 2023
Kick-off time:10 am EDT
Venue:Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on December 9 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Peacock in the US and fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Continuing to miss out on Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen on account of injuries, besides Jadon Sancho being exiled from the first team, Amad Diallo is available for selection after recovering from a knee injury.

Mason Mount and Raphael Varane will need onceovers, as one of Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans should partner Harry Maguire at center-back.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is likely to be recalled to the first XI at the cost of either Antony or Alejandro Garnacho, while Kobbie Mainoo could replace Sofyan Amrabat in the middle.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
Defenders:Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders:Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mountn, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
Forwards:Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Bournemouth team news

The visitors' list of absentees is also rather lengthy. Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Darren Randolph are all sidelined with their respective issues.

Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook have forged a commendable partnership in the middle of the park, with Antoine Semenyo and Dominic Solanke involved upfront.

There is also the battle between Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara and Luis Sinisterra to start on the left flank.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Radu, Travers, Neto
Defenders:Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith
Midfielders:Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks
Forwards:Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 20, 2023AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
January 3, 2023Manchester United 3-0 AFC BournemouthPremier League
July 4, 2020Manchester United 5-2 AFC BournemouthPremier League
November 2, 2019AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester UnitedPremier League
December 30, 2018Manchester United 4-1 AFC BournemouthPremier League

