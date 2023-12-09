Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United find themselves outside of the Premier League top-five as Erik ten Hag's men get set to welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Red Devils will look to make it back-to-back wins having claimed a 2-1 victory against Chelsea, while the Cherries are aiming to build on their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Man Utd vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 9, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EDT
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 10 am EDT on December 9 in the United States (US).
How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Peacock in the US and fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Man Utd team news
Continuing to miss out on Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen on account of injuries, besides Jadon Sancho being exiled from the first team, Amad Diallo is available for selection after recovering from a knee injury.
Mason Mount and Raphael Varane will need onceovers, as one of Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans should partner Harry Maguire at center-back.
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is likely to be recalled to the first XI at the cost of either Antony or Alejandro Garnacho, while Kobbie Mainoo could replace Sofyan Amrabat in the middle.
Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mountn, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Bournemouth team news
The visitors' list of absentees is also rather lengthy. Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Darren Randolph are all sidelined with their respective issues.
Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook have forged a commendable partnership in the middle of the park, with Antoine Semenyo and Dominic Solanke involved upfront.
There is also the battle between Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara and Luis Sinisterra to start on the left flank.
Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Radu, Travers, Neto
|Defenders:
|Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks
|Forwards:
|Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 20, 2023
|AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|January 3, 2023
|Manchester United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth
|Premier League
|July 4, 2020
|Manchester United 5-2 AFC Bournemouth
|Premier League
|November 2, 2019
|AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|December 30, 2018
|Manchester United 4-1 AFC Bournemouth
|Premier League