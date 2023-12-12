This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
UEFA Champions League
team-logo
Old Trafford
team-logo
MP_Bruno Fernandes_manchester united vs kane_bayern(C)Getty Images
UEFA Champions LeagueManchester UnitedBayern MünchenManchester United vs Bayern München

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Man Utd and Bayern, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United risk fading their status as a top club as the Red Devils are bottom of Group A of the Champions League when they take on an already-qualified Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The German giants' boss Thomas Tuchel stated that Harry Kane "will love" facing United, with the Bavarians looking to dump the Red Devils out of the European top flight.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag's men would be in a three-way battle with Copenhagen and Galatasaray while hoping that things go their way in order to make the last 16.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 12, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm EDT
Venue:Old Trafford

The UEFA Champions League match between Man Utd and Bayern Munich will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on December 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, Univision, TUDN and ViX+ in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial missed training ahead of their team's crucial Champions League clash, raising concerns about the duo's availability.

Meanwhile, Casemiro has returned to the training pitch ahead of the massive showdown with Bayern, but Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia are among those who remain on the treatment table.

The likes of Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo are expected to miss out, with Jadon Sancho continuing his time in exile, while Victor Lindelof is a doubt.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
Defenders:Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders:Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Pellistri
Forwards:Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Bayern Munich team news

Serge Gnabry suffered a strain in the 5-1 league loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, as the attacker joins Matthijs de Ligt, Bouna Sarr, Gabriel Marusic and Tarek Buchmann on the sidelines.

However, to United's dismay, Jamal Musiala is set to join forces with Bayern's front line consisting of the likes of Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Kane.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Kimmich; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann
Defenders:Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Mazraoui
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Muisala
Forwards:Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 20, 2023Manchester United 4-3 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
August 5, 2018Bayern Munich 1-0 Manchester UnitedClub Friendlies
April 9, 2014Bayern Munich 3-1 Manchester UnitedUEFA Champions League
April 1, 2014Manchester United 1-1 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
April 7, 2010Manchester United 3-2 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League

