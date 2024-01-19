Man Utd U18 vs Man City U18: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch young Manchester derby

How to watch the Premier League U18 match between Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United U18 are all set to host Manchester City U18 in a Premier League U18 clash at Carrington on Saturday.

Bagging a full 33 points on offer, United see themselves 11 points clear of Liverpool atop the league standings. However, Adam Lawrence's side suffered an FA Youth Cup exit following a midweek 2-0 loss against Swindon Town.

On the other hand, with 22 points from 10 games, third-placed City are not far behind in the title race as they have a game in hand as compared to their cross-city rivals. Ben Wilkinson's lads have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup after beating West Ham 2-0 last Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd U18 vs Man City U18 kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am ET Venue: Trafford Training Center

The Premier League U18 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at the Trafford Training Center in Carrington, England.

It will kick off at 6 am ET on January 20 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd U18 vs Man City U18 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is not available to watch and stream live but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Man Utd U18 team news

Ethan Williams, Ashton Missin and Jayce Fitzgerald scored the goals in the side's last league outing, as the Red Devils defeated Newcastle 3-1, and are likely to keep their place in the XI.

Victor Musa, United's top scorer this term with five goals, will start up front.

Man Utd U18 possible XI: Myles; Ogunneye, Kingdon, Jackson, Amass; Devaney, Fitzgerald; Missin, J. Fletcher, Williams; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Harrison, Murdock, Myles Defenders: Jackson, Nolan, Kamason, Munro, Ogunneye, Amass, Kingdon Midfielders: Fitzgerald, Moorhouse, Scanlon, Curley, Devaney, T. Fletcher, Baumann, J. Fletcher, Williams, McAllister Forwards: Sharpe, Kaba, Lacey, Musa, Berry, Biancheri, Missin, Wheatley

Man City U18 team news

Defeating Stoke City 3-1 in their last league fixture, centre-forward Matty Warhurst led Man City's frontline and starred with a hat-trick.

Goalkeeper Spike Brits may be handed a start ahead of Jack Wint here, while Warhurst will be accompanied by Farid Alfa-Ruprecht and Ashwon Muir in attack.

Man City U18 possible XI: Brits; Carrington, Noble, Mfuni, Naylor; Heskey, Gray, Batty; Alfa-Ruprecht, Warhurst, Muir

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brits, Wint Defenders: Carrington, Henderson-Hall, Mfuni, Naylor, Noble, Parker, Thomas Midfielders: Batty, Fapetu, Gray, Harrison, Mukasa Forwards: Alfa-Ruprecht, Dunbar-McDonald, Fletcher, Heskey, Lawrence, Muir, Nfonkeu, Warhurst

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United U18 and Manchester City U18 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 15, 2023 Manchester United U18 1-3 Manchester City U18 U18 Premier League November 12, 2022 Manchester City U18 2-3 Manchester United U18 U18 Premier League March 5, 2022 Manchester United U18 1-5 Manchester City U18 U18 Premier League August 14, 2021 Manchester City U18 3-0 Manchester United U18 U18 Premier League February 13, 2021 Manchester United U18 4-2 Manchester City U18 U18 Premier League

Useful links