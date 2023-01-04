Man Utd in talks to sign Jack Butland as Crystal Palace keen on Wan-Bissaka reunion

Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace over a potential Jack Butland loan, with the Eagles interested in re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Man Utd searching for backup goalkeeper

Have approached Palace for Butland

Lost Martin Dubravka back to Newcastle

WHAT'S HAPPENING? United have opened talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of English goalkeeper Butland after Newcastle United opted to recall Martin Dubravka halfway through his season-long loan at Old Trafford, according to The Telegraph. It has also been reported that Palace are interested in re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could come up in the ongoing negotiations between the two clubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dubravka failed to impress in his short stay at United, but losing him means 36-year-old Tom Heaton is the only genuine competition for current No.1 David De Gea. Butland, 29, is out of contract in the summer, but Palace have an option to extend his deal for another year. It has been said that they could even trigger that extension and then sanction a loan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Regarding Wan-Bissaka, the right-back moved to United from Palace in 2019 for £50m, but has failed to progress since making the switch. He's largely been understudy to Diogo Dalot under Erik ten Hag and could leave the club with Wolves also interested, despite enjoying a brief run of games and an upturn in form in United's post-World Cup fixtures.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Despite the need for a striker following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November, financial restraints and a possible sale of the club means spending big in January appears unlikely, and signing a replacement goalkeeper could be United's only piece of business.