Newcastle recall Dubravka from Manchester United mid-way through goalkeeper's loan deal

Newcastle United have recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Manchester United mid-way through his one-year loan deal at Old Trafford.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Newcastle United have recalled Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Manchester United following a loan spell that only started in September.

Dubravka made just two appearances for the Red Devils, both in the Carabao Cup. His competitive debut came in their 4-2 victory against Aston Villa and his last game was the 2-0 win against Burnley on December 21.

WHAT WAS SAID? United have released an official statement confirming Dubravka's return to Newcastle, which reads: "Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan to Manchester United by his parent club Newcastle United. We would like to thank Martin for his contribution during his time with our club, and wish him all the best for the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Now that Dubravka has left the club, United are seriously lacking in the goalkeeper department. Should David De Gea get injured, ex-Burnley stopper Tom Heaton is the only other first-team option available after Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan last summer.

Heaton has yet to make his full debut for United, and manager Erik Ten Hag will likely be looking for another short-term option in order to prevent a goalkeeping emergency.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUBRAVKA?: The 33-year-old initially left Newcastle after being displaced by summer signing Nick Pope, who joined from relegated Burnley. Dubravka will likely be on backup duty when the Magpies take in their next Premier League outing against Arsenal on January 3.