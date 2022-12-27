Man Utd-linked Jonathan David admits Premier League transfer is 'very possible'

Manchester United-linked forward Jonathan David has admitted that a Premier League move is "very possible" ahead of the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? After mutually agreeing to terminate the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo, United are in the hunt for a new striker and have been linked with a winter move for Lille hitman David. The 22-year-old has scored 41 goals in 111 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, and has admitted that a Premier League switch holds the greatest appeal to him if he does indeed end up leaving Stade Pierre-Mauroy in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know, I think it's possible, very possible. I don't know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League. It could well be the Premier League. It's a very nice atmosphere. In England, when I watch the matches, everything is full each time. As a player, it motivates you even more," David said in an interview with La Voix du Nord.

The Canada international is, however, eager to break Eden Hazard's scoring record for Lille before embarking on the next step in his career. "I know that Eden Hazard has scored 50 goals (for Lille). I am not very far (41 goals) so it's something I want to beat, that's for sure," he added. "Being a club's top scorer is always something good. You remain in the history of the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lille coach Paulo Fonseca further stoked the rumours of a possible transfer with his recent comments on David's future: "It will be difficult to keep Jonathan David at the club next season. There are not many strikers with his skills and numbers in Europe and he’s just 22.”

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVID? The Canadian international had earlier revealed that he is a big fan of the Premier League and would take the chance if it comes his way to play for a top club. London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are also said to be keen on the highly-rated forward.