Manchester City vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Manchester City and Tottenham will be looking to keep in touch with current Premier League leaders Arsenal when Pep Guardiola's men go up against Ange Postecoglou's side at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

While City are four points off the top of the table following a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Spurs lost all their league outings in November to go from top to sixth.

Tottenham recently faced losses to Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa but are just three points off the Cityzens ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Man City vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET on December 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Peacock in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Ederson can reclaim his place from Stefan Ortega in goal, with Nathan Ake likely to come in place of Josko Gvardiol in the back-three.

John Stones may continue on the bench for now, while Matheus Nunes remains a major doubt due to a muscle problem.

Having missed the last two games with a thigh issue, Mateo Kovacic has returned to full training, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to be sidelines with a hamstring injury.

An expected change going forward could see Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku starting ahead of Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo, Doku; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou will not be able to avail of the services of Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Ashley Phillips, Alfie Whiteman and Pape Matar Sarr through injuries, while Cristian Romero will serve the last game of his three-match ban.

Meanwhile, Yves Bissouma is back from from his own ban to start alongside either Giovani Lo Celso or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle.

Once again, Eric Dier is likely to start on the bench as Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are tipped to continue at center-back, while Son Heung-min is supported in attack by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil; Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 5, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City Premier League January 19, 2023 Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League February 19, 2022 Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League August 15, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City Premier League April 25, 2021 Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup

