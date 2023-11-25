Manchester City vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The current Premier League top-two Manchester City and Liverpool are set to face off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Held to a thrilling 4-4 draw by Chelsea the last time out, Pep Guardiola's men remain a point clear of the Reds who last defeated Brentford 3-0.



Man City vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EDT on November 25 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

The line-up announcement will have an eye out for Erling Haaland, who missed Norway's final Euro 2024 qualifier with an ankle issue and goalkeeper Ederson also has to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez also remain injury doubts, but all of Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones and Matheus Nunes will be sidelined through their own concerns.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez will be at hand in case Haaland is not passed fit for the tie.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, Foden; Doku, Haaland, Grealish.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Liverpool team news

Central midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is expected to return to action, although the likes of Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate would remain as doubts here.

At the same time, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be without the services of Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Andrew Robertson on account of their respective knocks, while the South American contingent of Luis Diaz, Alisson, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister will need to pass fitness tests following their involvement in the international break.

Therefore, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo can see themselves joining Mohamed Salah from the outset.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 1, 2023 Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool Premier League December 22, 2022 Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool Carabao Cup October 16, 2022 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Premier League July 30, 2022 Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City Community Shield April 16, 2022 Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool FA Cup

