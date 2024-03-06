Manchester City vs Copenhagen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City take a 3-1 advantage over Copenhagen at Parken into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
After scoring thrice in each other their Manchester derby games against Manchester United in the Premier League, including the 3-1 victory at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's men will look to do the double against the Danish side to progress into the UCL quarters.
Copenhagen come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 league loss at Midtjylland.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Manchester City vs Copenhagen kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Etihad Stadium
The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, March 6, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
Manchester City team news
Jack Grealish is ruled out with a groin problem, while Josko Gvardiol has made a comeback to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury.
Should Gvardiol make it to the XI against Copenhagen, Guardiola may opt for a four-man backline with Nathan Ake moving to centre-back.
Given the two-goal advantage, the Citizens boss would also have an eye out for the upcoming league game against Liverpool as a few rotations can be expected.
Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Bobb
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Haaland
Copenhagen team news
Although back from a one-match ban, midfielder Lukas Lerager is out injured and joins the likes of Theo Sander, Davit Khocholava and Viktor Claesson in the club's treatment room.
Emil Hojlund may need to pass a late fitness test ahead of kick-off, with one of Andreas Cornelius, Jordan Larsson or Roony Bardghji in line to lead the attack alongside Mohamed Elyounoussi and Elias Achouri.
Copenhagen possible XI: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Goncalves, Falk, Mattsson; Elyounoussi, Larsson, Achouri
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grabara, Runarsson
|Defenders:
|McKenna, Vavro, Diks, Boilesen, Meling, Sorensen, Jelert, Ankersen
|Midfielders:
|Clem, Falk, Goncalves, Mattsson, O. Hojlund, Elyoinoussi, Achouri, Froholdt, Bardghji
|Forwards:
|Larsson, Oskarsson, Cornelius, Babacar, E. Hojlund
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 13, 2024
|FC Copenhagen 1-3 Manchester City
|UEFA Champions League
|October 11, 2022
|FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City
|UEFA Champions League
|October 5, 2022
|Manchester City 5-0 FC Copenhagen
|UEFA Champions League
|February 26, 2009
|Manchester City 2-1 FC Copenhagen
|UEFA Europa League
|February 19, 2009
|FC Copenhagen 2-2 Manchester City
|UEFA Europa League