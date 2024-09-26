How to watch today's Malmo vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Malmo and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from their respective domestic wins, Rangers and Malmo will face off in a Europa League encounter at Eleda Stadion on Thursday.

While Philippe Clement's men picked up a 3-0 victory over Dundee in the Scottish League Cup over the weekend, Malmo continue to maintain their lead on the Allsvenskan standings table after thrashing Hacken 4-0 on Sunday.

How to watch Malmo vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Malmo and Rangers will be broadcast live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, TUDN, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Malmo vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Eleda Stadion

The UEFA Europa League match between Malmo and Rangers will be played at Eleda Stadion in Malmo, Sweden.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Thursday, September 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Malmo team news

Former Celtic player Sead Haksabanovic will miss out due to a groin injury, as would Niklas Moisander and Oscar Lewicki on account of their respective setbacks.

The likes of Nils Zatterstrom and Soren Rieks would be pushing for starts here.

Malmo possible XI: Dahlin; Stryger Larsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello; Rieks, Pena, Johnsen, Christiansen; Botheim, Kiese Thelin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Friedrich, Dahlin Defenders: Tinnerholm, Olsson, Stryger, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello, Makolli, Zatterstrom Midfielders: Rieks, Rosengrem, Pena, Christiansen, Jorgensen, Berg, Ali, Berg Johnsen, Skogmar, Bolin Forwards: Kiese Thelin, Botheim, Vecchia, Gudjohnsen

Rangers team news

The visitors will be without Ridvan Yilmaz, Danilo and Rabbi Matondo because of injuries.

Cyriel Dessers remains the main threat upfront, with former Sassuolo winger Nedim Bajrami supporting from the left side.

Meanwhile, a goal away from equaling Ally McCoist's record of 21 goals in European competitions while representing Rangers, James Tavernier should feature at right-back.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Diomande; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Malmo and Rangers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 10, 2021 Rangers 1-2 Malmo UEFA Champions League August 3, 2021 Malmo 2-1 Rangers UEFA Champions League August 3, 2011 Malmo 1-1 Rangers UEFA Champions League July 26, 2011 Rangers 0-1 Malmo UEFA Champions League

