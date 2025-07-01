Madison Keys Wimbledon 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest results

GOAL brings everything you need to know about Madison Keys' outing at Wimbledon 2025, including her next match schedule, TV info and results from the tournament.

The spotlight is firmly on Madison Keys as she chases her long-awaited moment of glory on the lawns of Wimbledon.

2025 has already been a standout campaign for the American, highlighted by a stunning Australian Open triumph where she halted Aryna Sabalenka's bid for a third straight crown. With two titles and a sparkling 30-9 win-loss tally this season, Keys is playing the best tennis of her career.

Her consistency has been impressive—she's reached the quarterfinals or better in five of her last six major outings, including deep runs at Indian Wells, the Madrid Open, and Roland Garros. Now, she sets her sights on making a serious push at the All England Club.

Article continues below

Wimbledon has often been a happy hunting ground early on for the World No. 6. She warmed up for the Championships with a solid showing at Queen’s Club, where she reached the last eight.

However, grass remains the only surface where she's yet to go beyond the quarterfinals at a major—something she’ll be eager to set straight this fortnight. Her 2025 Wimbledon journey kicked off with a hard-fought first-round tussle against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Keys dug deep to edge past Ruse 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5, booking her spot in the second round at Wimbledon in thrilling fashion with the game running for 2 hours and 41 minutes.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Keys' Wimbledon campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results.

When is Madison Keys' next match at Wimbledon 2025?

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Match : versus Olga Danilović (Round 2)

: versus Olga Danilović (Round 2) Venue: Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Surface: Grass

Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Grass Timings: TBC

Madison Keys will continue her Wimbledon campaign against Olga Danilović, with their second round clash slated for Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The game will be played at Centre Court, All England Club in London, UK.

Where to stream Madison Keys' Wimbledon games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Fans eager to catch Coco Gauff in action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament. ABC is also set to air select marquee matchups on the middle weekend—Saturday and Sunday.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Madison Keys Wimbledon results, scores

First Round (vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse): 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5 (Win)

Second Round (vs Olga Danilović): To-be-played

Useful links