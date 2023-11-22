Lyon Women vs St Polten Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's Champions League

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Lyon and St Polten, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lyon Women have won all their competitive games this season as they welcome St Polten Women in a Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

Leading Group B of the European top flight after a 9-0 thrashing of Slavia Prague, the French champions followed that up with a 4-1 league win over Dijon.

St Polten would be the other side in the group looking to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Brann, but come into the game on the back of a 7-0 win over Grazer AK in the OFB Frauen Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lyon Women vs St Polten Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm ET Venue: Groupama Stadium

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Lyon and St Polten will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnaise - known as Groupama Stadium for sponsorship purposes - in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET on November 22 in the United States (US).

How to watch Lyon Women vs St. Polten Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and DAZN Women's Football YouTube.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lyon Women team news

The hosts are without long-term absentee Delphine Cascarino, and Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor is likely to field the same first XI from the trouncing of Slavia Prague.

Eugenie La Sommer is expected to be available after she was rested in the Dijon win to recover from her knock in the previous Champions League outing.

Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Morroni; Van de Donk, Horan, Dabritz; Le Sommer; Diani, Hegerberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth, Ammar Defenders: Renard, Bacha, Morroni, Carpenter, Sangare, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Marques, Mbock Bathy, Belhout-Achi Midfielders: Majri, Dabritz, Marozsan, Egurrola, Van de Donk, Julini, Swierot, Horan, Mendy, Oillic, Bethi, Charpentier, Coutel Forwards: Dumornay, Le Sommer, Diani, Hegerberg, Becho, Joseph

St Polten Women team news

The visitors' gaffer Liese Brancao-Ribeiro will try field her strongest side.

Julia Tabotta, Diana Lemesova, Jennifer Klein and Ella Touon will shield German goalkeeper Carina Schulter.

And up front, Rita Schumacher is set to operate as the lone striker.

St Polten Women possible XI: Schluter; Tabotta, Lemesova, Klein, Touon; Mattner-Trembleau, Mikolajova, Johanning, Wenger, Zver; Schumacher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kandlhofer, Abiral, Schluter, Piatek Defenders: Johanning, Balog, Biroova, Hamidovic, Tabotta, Touon, Lemesova Midfielders: Amuchie, Mikolajova, Wenger, Meyer, Mastrantonio, Mattner, Hillebrand, Klein, Zver Forwards: Schumacher, Madl, Brunnthaler, Falkensteiner

Head-to-Head Record

This will be first time Lyon Women and St Polten Women face each other across all competitions.

