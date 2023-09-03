Lyon vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With just one win in three games, PSG will look to climb up the 2023-34 Ligue 1 standings when they travel to Groupama Stadium to take on Lyon on Sunday.

Whereas Lyon have not managed a single win in their opening three games with their only point so far coming from the goalless draw against Nice last weekend.

Luis Enrique's men were held to a goalless and a two-goal draw against Lorient and Tolouse, respectively before the Parisians defeated Lens 3-1 in their most recent outing.

Lyon vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Groupama Stadium

The Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 2:45pm EDT on September 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch Lyon vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz and is available to stream online live through fuboTV and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Lyon team news

Alexandre Lacazette's red card against Montpellier two weeks ago means the forward is suspended as part of his two-game ban.

Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and defender Dejan Lovren are ruled out on account of knocks, as Remu RIou would slot in for the former once again, while Duje Caleta-Car will replace Lovren in defence.

Lyon possible XI: Riou; Mata, Diomande, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Lepenant, Caqueret; Nuamah, Kadewere, Cherki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rious Defenders: Caleta-Car, Diomande, Sarr, O'Brien, Tagliafico, Silva, Laaziri, Kumbedi, Mata Midfielders: Lepenant, Akoukou, Caqueret, Tolisso, Maitland-Niles, Alvero, El Arouch, Reine-Adelaide Forwards: Balde, Kadewere, Cherki, Jeffinho, Nuamah, Moreira

PSG team news

New signings Kang-in Lee and Goncalo Ramos are set to miss another game after sitting it out against Lens last weekend.

The club also has more absentees in the form of Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele and Juan Bernat.

It is likely that Enrique would keep faith in Marco Asensio in attack, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Asensio, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Rico, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Michut, Ndour, Draxler, Asensio Forwards: Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ekitike, Housni, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 2, 2023 PSG 0-1 Lyon Ligue 1 Sep 18, 2022 Lyon 0-1 PSG Ligue 1 Jan 9, 2022 Lyon 1-1 PSG Ligue 1 Sep 19, 2021 PSG 2-1 Lyon Ligue 1 Mar 21, 2021 Lyon 2-4 PSG Ligue 1

