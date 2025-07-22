How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The thrilling WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky is set to take place on July 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Chicago Sky lost badly to the Atlanta Dream 49-86, while the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 79-66.

The Lynx have the second-best offensive average in the league (84.7 points per game), while the Sky have the worst offensive average (78.0 points per game). Minnesota is even more dominant defensively, giving up a league-best 75.0 points per game as opposed to 10th-place Chicago's 86.3.

The Lynx lead the WNBA in field goal percentage (45.8%), while the Sky are ninth overall (42.1%).

Chicago has a tiny edge over Minnesota, which has 34.1 rebounds per game (8th), with 36.6 rebounds per game (3rd).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky will meet in an electrifying WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date July 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky live on:

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier averages 23.2 points per game, shoots a remarkable 51.7% from the field, and pulls down 7.6 rebounds.

Courtney Williams averages 28.5 minutes on the field and contributes 6.0 assists per game.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Karlie Samuelson Foot injury Out for Season

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins averages 13.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Kamilla Cardoso leads the Sky in rebounds per game with 7.2 and contributes 12.1 points.

This season, Elizabeth Williams averages 8.0 points, 1.6 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Minnesota Lynx have dominated the Chicago Sky, winning three of them, including their most recent triumph on July 15, 2025, 91-78. The Sky were able to defeat the Lynx when their offense was clicking, as evidenced by the fact that both of their victories were hotly contested. However, Minnesota is likely to control the pace of the next game because of their recent performance, defensive prowess, and overall greater scoring. The Lynx's balanced action on both ends of the court makes them the likely favorites, but the Sky will need to put up a good defensive effort and score goals consistently to stay ahead.

Date Results Jul 15, 2025 Lynx 91-78 Sky Jul 12, 2025 Sky 87-81 Lynx Jul 07, 2025 Lynx 80-75 Sky May 11, 2025 Lynx 92-87 Sky May 07, 2025 Sky 74-69 Lynx

More NBA news and coverage