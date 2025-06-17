How to watch today’s Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx will host the Las Vegas Aces to open the highly anticipated WNBA game on June 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Las Vegas Aces are trying to recover from a shocking 70-76 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, while the Minnesota Lynx enter this game in high spirits following a commanding 101-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx have a definite statistical advantage, ranking second in the league in scoring (85.9 points per game) and leading the WNBA in field goal percentage (47.5%). They have a great defense as well, giving up only 75.9 points per game, which is third-best.

The Aces, on the other hand, have had a difficult season both offensively and defensively. They are currently in seventh place in scoring (80.8 PPG) and ninth in points allowed (83.1 PPG), and their field goal percentage of 38.9% is the second-lowest in the league.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx will face the Las Vegas Aces in an epic WNBA game on June 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date June 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier averages 26.1 points per game on 93.0% from the free-throw line and a remarkable 53.3% shooting from the field. Collier also pulls down 8.8 rebounds each game.

Courtney Williams has been averaging 6.0 assists per game in 25.6 minutes while committing 2.3 turnovers.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson averages 20.9 points per game, shoots 91.4% from the free-throw line, 43.3% from the field, and pulls down a solid 9.6 rebounds.

Jackie Young averages 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 3.2 assists per game.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out Megan Gustafson Leg injury Out

Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx have recently dominated the Las Vegas Aces, winning three consecutive matches in 2024 by double-digit margins, including a 100-86 victory on June 12 and a 98-87 victory on August 22. This is based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Minnesota has obviously developed a rhythm against the Aces since their last victory on May 30, 2024, when they limited the Lynx to just 66 points. In their recent meetings, the Lynx have routinely outscored the Aces offensively, with great shooting and rebounding being crucial components. Given their present momentum and greater efficiency on both ends of the floor, Minnesota could regain control if this trend continues.

Date Results Aug 24, 2024 Lynx 87-74 Aces Aug 22, 2024 Lynx 98-87 Aces Jun 12, 2024 Lynx 100-86 Aces May 30, 2024 Aces 80-66 Lynx Jul 23, 2023 Aces 98-81 Lynx

