Luton Town vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a shock defeat in the midweek, Manchester City will be looking to register their first Premier League win in five games when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Going down 1-0 against Aston Villa on Wednesday, the only victory the Cityzens recorded in their last five games was a 3-2 win against RB Leipzig.

On the other hand, Luton will need to pull themselves out of the relegation zone following back-to-back defeats against Brentford and Arsenal.

Luton vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: Kenilworth Road

The Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester City will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EDT on December 10 in the United States (US).

How to watch Luton vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Alfie Doughty was back against Arsenal after recovering from a hip issue, with Teden Mengi cleared from a knee problem.

Albert Sambi Lokonga was not able to face his parent club the last time out, but a doubt with a thigh problem, while Man City loanee Issa Kabore is ineligible this time around.

Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba are also doubtful, while Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Cauley Woodrow and Dan Potts are all sidelined through injuries.

Luton possible XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Mpanzu, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo, Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Lockye, Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Bell Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Chong Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Ogbene, Townsend

Man City team news

Rodri and Jack Grealish are back from their bans, but Kevin De Bruyne will miss out again with a hamstring injury.

Jeremy Doku is a doubt owing to fitness concerns, while Rodri's return will relegate Rico Lewis back to the bench.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ake is likely to receive a recall at the back.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Luton Town and Machester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 4, 1999 Manchester City 2-0 Luton Town League One November 28, 1998 Luton Town 1-1 Manchester City League One February 15, 1992 Manchester City 4-0 Luton Town Premier League November 23, 1991 Luton Town 2-2 Manchester City Premier League March 5, 1991 Manchester City 3-0 Luton Town Premier League

Useful links