Luton Town vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

Liverpool can make it five wins in as many games in all competitions when they take on Luton Town in Sunday's Premier League meeting at Kenilworth Road.
The visitors last defeated Bournemouth 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals at the Carabao Cup, while the Hatters hunt for their first victory in five games following a 3-1 league loss at Aston Villa last time out.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Luton vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 5, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11:30 am ET
|Venue:
|Kenilworth Road
The Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool will be played at the Kenilwork Road football stadium in Bedfordshire, England.
It will kick off at 11:30 am ET on November 5 in the United States (US).
How to watch Luton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Luton team news
Luton Town boss Rob Edwards will remain without the services of Mads Andersen, Daniel Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark and Amari'i Bell for Liverpool's visit.
Andros Townsend, who has come off the bench in back-to-back games, may be considered for a start but most of the lineup could remain the same..
Luton possible XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Barkley; Chong; Morris, Adebayo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kaminski, Krul, Shea
|Defenders:
|Lockyer, Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Kabore
|Midfielders:
|Nakamba, Mpanzu, Barkley, Berry, Chong
|Forwards:
|Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene, Townsend
Liverpool team news
Amid reports around the kidnapping of Luis Diaz's parents, the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp categorised that it will be up to to the player whether he wants to play or not.
Meanwhile, the lot of Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Andrew Robertson are ruled out through injuries for the trip to Kenilworth Road, while Ben Doak is a doubt due to a muscle problem.
With Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold set to return to the XI, Cody Gakpo will stand by in case Nunez is not in a position to feature.
Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
|Defenders:
|Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jan 15, 2008
|Liverpool 5-0 Luton Town
|FA Cup
|Jan 6, 2008
|Luton Town 1-1 Liverpool
|FA Cup
|Jan 7, 2006
|Luton Town 3-5 Liverpool
|FA Cup
|Jan 11, 1992
|Liverpool 2-1 Luton Town
|Premier League
|Aug 24, 1991
|Luton Town 0-0 Liverpool
|Premier League
Useful links
How to watch & live stream soccer
Why Klopp is 'afraid' of Nunez