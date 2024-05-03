Luton Town vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town and Everton meet in a pivotal Premier League showdown on Friday night.

The Hatters' battle for survival in the English top-flight looks almost certain to go down to the wire alongside Burnley and Nottingham Forest after a 2-1 defeat to Wolves last weekend made it five losses from their last six games.

However, they could pick up the most valuable of three points against an Everton side who looked to have sealed their Premier League status for yet another year as the Toffees made it three wins and clean sheets on the bounce with the 1-0 victory over Brentford last Saturday.

Luton vs Everton kick-off time

Date: Friday, May 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm EST Venue: Kenilworth Road

The Premier League encounter between Luton Town and Everton will be played at Kenilworth Road on Friday, May 3, 2024, with kick-off at 3:00 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Luton vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match will be televised live on Peacock. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Luton's injury issues have become more manageable in recent days, but they are still expected to be missing at least eight players for this crucial match.

Head coach Rob Edwards will be relieved to see striker Elijah Adebayo back in the squad after making a cameo appearance from the bench in their recent defeat to Wolves.

Carlton Morris is the top goalscorer for the Hatters this season in the top flight, with 10 goals and four assists under his account, and he will likely be the danger man once again for the hosts on Friday night.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Burke, Mengi, Osho; Hashioka, Barkley, Sambi Lokonga, Doughty; Clark, Chong; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene

Everton team news

The visitors look set to remain without at least five players through injury, including Dele Alli and Nathan Patterson, both of whom are out for the rest of the season. Striker Beto is sidelined until mid-May.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed last weekend's win over Brentford through illness but should be fit to return here. However, Lewis Dobbin and Seamus Coleman can return this weekend.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucouré, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/01/24 Everton 1-2 Luton Town FA Cup 30/09/23 Everton 1-2 Luton Town Premier League

