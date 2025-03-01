How to watch today's Lunar Owls vs Vinyl Basketball Club Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Lunar Owls and the Vinyl Basketball Club, including how to watch and team news.

Lunar Owls (9-1) and Vinyl Basketball Club (5-6) are set to lock horns in the Unrivaled League on Saturday.

Skylar Diggins-Smith stepped onto the court Saturday with a statement to make. Less than a day after the Lunar Owls suffered their first defeat, the star guard was determined to remind everyone why they remain the team to beat in Unrivaled.

And she did just that. Diggins-Smith erupted for 25 points, dished out 5 assists, and swiped 2 steals to lead the Lunar Owls past the Laces, securing the league's first playoff berth in its inaugural season. Sitting at 9-1, they continue to set the pace at the top of the standings with less than three weeks left in a regular season that tipped off on Jan. 17 in Miami.

The Vinyl, meanwhile, edged out the Laces 64-63 in an intriguing and controversial clash on Friday. As a result, they sneaked into No. 3 with a 5-6 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lunar Owls vs Vinyl Basketball Unrivaled game, plus plenty more.

Lunar Owls vs Vinyl Basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Owls will square off against the Vinyl BC in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT from Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Wayfair Arena Location Miami, FL

How to watch Lunar Owls vs Vinyl Basketball on TV & stream live online

TV channel: truTV

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Lunar Owls team news & key players

The Lunar Owls boast the league’s most potent offense, averaging 80.2 points per game—nearly 10 more than their closest rivals, the Vinyl. Napheesa Collier has been a dominant force, leading Unrivaled in scoring with 26.6 points per game, while teammate Allisha Gray ranks fourth at 20.1 PPG.

Collier, who spearheaded the Minnesota Lynx's run to the WNBA Finals last season, has been just as impactful on defense. She tops the league in steals (2.0 per game), sits second in blocks (1.2), and ranks third in rebounds (11.1), all while shooting an efficient 60.8% from the field. Earlier this month, she also claimed victory in the league’s 1-on-1 tournament.

Vinyl Basketball Club team news & key players

The Vinyl find themselves clinging to the third spot with a 5-6 record. Their postseason ambitions rest heavily on the shoulders of a single standout performer.

Dearica Hamby, the Los Angeles Sparks forward, has been the driving force behind the Vinyl, ranking third in Unrivaled with 21.3 points per game while also pulling down 9.8 rebounds per contest. She’s had some key support from Arike Ogunbowale, who is contributing 11.1 points per game along with a team-best 3.7 assists, and Rhyne Howard, whose 20.0 points per game place her fifth in the league’s scoring charts.

