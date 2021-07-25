The Nerazzurri have said the prolific Belgium striker is not up for sale

Romelu Lukaku is not for sale this summer, according to Inter CEO Beppe Marotta.

Since scoring 24 goals in 36 games for the Nerazzurri as they picked up the Serie A title last term, Lukaku has been linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In total, he has thrived at San Siro since arriving from Manchester United in 2019, netting 64 times for the Milanese outfit, while his four goals in five Euro 2020 matches for Belgium were also eye catching.

What was said?

Speaking to Sportmediaset ahead of a friendly with Pergolettese, Marotta said: “From our side, we can yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale. Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to Simone Inzaghi.”

Who has been linked with Lukaku?

Chelsea are the club who have been most heavily linked with a summer swoop for Lukaku, even though Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland appears to be their primary target.

Haaland, though, could only be signed for an extortionate price.

Inter are in a difficult financial situation and will need to sell players this summer, with even the sale of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month only going some way to alleviating their concerns.

Nevertheless, this has given them some breathing space with regards their top players and it gives them greater muscle to keep their most prolific hitman.

Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Lukaku, with Pep Guardiola’s side only boasting Gabriel Jesus as a natural centre forward in their ranks.

