How to watch today's LSU vs San Diego State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs San Diego State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 3 seed LSU (28-5) kicks off its March Madness campaign on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, squaring off against No. 14 seed San Diego State (25-9) in the first round.

LSU vs San Diego State: Date and tip-off time

The Lady Tigers and the Aztecs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU vs San Diego State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lady Tigers and the Aztecs on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

LSU Lady Tigers team news & key performers

Flau’jae Johnson spearheads the Tigers’ attack, pouring in 18.9 points per game, while adding 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Aneesah Morrow is a force on the glass, hauling in 13.6 boards per contest, while Mikaylah Williams paces the team in assists (3.4 per game) and leads LSU’s three-point shooting (1.8 per game). Defensively, Morrow is a menace with 2.6 steals per game, while Sa’Myah Smith protects the rim with 1.5 blocks per contest.

San Diego State Aztecs news & key performers

For San Diego State, Veronica Sheffey leads the charge, averaging 11.4 points and a team-best 3.0 assists per game. Cali Clark is the Aztecs’ top rebounder, pulling down 8.5 boards per game, while also contributing 7.3 points and 1.2 assists. Naomi Panganiban is their primary perimeter threat, knocking down 1.3 three-pointers per game. On defense, Sheffey leads in steals (1.4 per game), while Clark protects the paint with 1.3 blocks per game.

