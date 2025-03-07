How to watch today's LSU vs Florida NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU versus Florida NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The third-seeded LSU Tigers (27-4) are set to battle the 11th-seeded Florida Gators (16-16) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Thanks to their high seeding, the Tigers secured a double-bye, automatically advancing to the last eight without having to navigate the opening two rounds. Their opponent was decided on Thursday night when Florida stunned sixth-seeded Alabama, fending off a late Crimson Tide rally to pull off the upset.

LSU already got the better of Florida earlier this season, rolling to an 80-63 triumph in Gainesville. However, the Tigers will be missing a key offensive weapon in Flau’jae Johnson, who is unavailable for the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs Florida NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

LSU vs Florida: Date and tip-off time

The Lady Tigers and the Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location Greenville, South Carolina

How to watch LSU vs Florida on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lady Tigers and the Gators on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

LSU boasts one of the most potent offenses in college basketball, averaging 85.1 points per game—good for sixth in the nation—while conceding 65.3 points per contest, ranking 200th defensively. The Tigers have overwhelmed opponents with a staggering +613 scoring differential, outpacing teams by an average of 19.8 points per game.

Flau’jae Johnson is sidelined due to shin inflammation, with head coach Kim Mulkey opting to rest her for the SEC Tournament to ensure she's fully fit for the NCAA Tournament.

Florida Gators news & key performers

Florida, meanwhile, edged past 20th-ranked Alabama in a dramatic 63-61 win during the SEC Tournament's second round. Liv McGill stole the show with a standout 29-point performance to propel the Gators into the quarterfinals. Freshman Me'Arah O'Neal anchored Florida’s effort on the glass, pulling down nine of the Gators' 41 total rebounds. Defensively, Florida proved disruptive, swiping 10 steals and forcing Alabama into 19 turnovers.

Offensively, Florida averages 74.6 points per game (48th nationally) but struggles on the defensive end, surrendering 70.4 points per outing (306th). The Gators hold a +134 scoring margin, outscoring opponents by an average of 4.2 points per game.