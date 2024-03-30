How to watch today's LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins Women's NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 3-seed LSU Tigers (30-5) are still alive and trying to defend their Championship title, but the next step in that journey is taking down a tricky No. 2-seed UCLA Bruins (27-6) side at MVP Arena on Saturday, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Tigers got through the first two rounds of the NCAA March Madness at home in Baton Rouge by defeating No. 14 Rice in the opening round before coming from behind to crush No. 11 Middle Tennessee 83-56 on Sunday afternoon.

The Bruins, meanwhile, edged out No. 7 Creighton 67-63 on Monday night in the Round of 32 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles to book this Sweet 16 date with the reigning champions.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins tip-off time & stadium

The Tigers will face off against the Bruins this Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT.

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue MVP Arena Location Albany, New York

How to watch the LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins can watch the game live on ABC.

To stream the game online, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ABC, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial offer that you can use to watch NCAA women's basketball online free. Their current promo also saves you $20 off your first month, with pricing starting from just $59.99/month after your free trial is up.

LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins Team News and Key Performers

LSU Tigers Team News

Six-foot-3 forward Angel Reese and 6'1" guard Aneesh Morrow each have more than 20 double-doubles this season for LSU.

Reese, who is averaging 18.7 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 71 assists, and 56 steals has recorded a double-double in 14 games in row and has recorded eight in her fourth year in the NCAA Tournament.

Forward Mikaylah Williams, sophomore Guard Flau’jae Johnson and Gad transfer Hailey Van Lith all average 14.5, 14.4 and 11 points per game, respectively.

UCLA Bruins Team News

Lauren Betts paces the UCLA attack, averaging 14.7 PPG, 9 RPG, 0.9 assists, and two blocks per game. Charisma Osborne puts up 14.4 points, and a handy 4 assists to go along with 5.2 rebounds. Rice is at 12.9 PPG, Jones at 12.1 and Gabriela Jaquez averages 10 points per game.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the first-ever meeting between these two college's Women's basketball programs.