How to watch today's Louisville vs TCU NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Second-seeded TCU aims to make history on Sunday as it looks to punch its ticket to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Horned Frogs will host seventh-seeded Louisville at Schollmaier Arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs. TCU NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Louisville vs TCU: Date and tip-off time

The Cardinals and the Horned Frogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch Louisville vs TCU on TV and stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cardinals and the Horned Frogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

Louisville's opening-round matchup was anything but a walk in the park. The Cardinals had to battle their way to a hard-fought 63-58 win over Nebraska, overcoming shooting woes both inside and beyond the arc. Senior guard Jayda Curry proved to be the difference-maker in crunch time, drawing a pivotal charge and sinking a pair of clutch free throws to seal the victory.

Freshman Tajianna Roberts, despite struggling in recent outings, delivered when it counted most. She paced the team with 16 points, knocking down seven of her 18 attempts from the field.

A major storyline heading into this clash revolves around Curry's availability. The veteran guard re-injured the shoulder that kept her sidelined during the ACC Tournament, and her absence was glaring. Whether or not she can take the floor could play a crucial role in determining Louisville's fate in this high-stakes contest.

TCU Horned Frogs news & key performers

TCU's success is largely fueled by its star-studded lineup, headlined by former Louisville standout Hailey Van Lith. The senior guard has flourished since her transfer, leading the Horned Frogs with 17.7 points and 5.4 assists per game while adding 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Van Lith isn't the only key weapon in TCU's arsenal. The Horned Frogs also rely on dominant 6ft 7in center Sedona Prince, who averages 17.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Prince is a force in the paint, shooting an impressive 58.9% from the floor—ranking 14th in the nation.

Louisville has historically struggled to contain skilled bigs, a trend that could spell trouble on Sunday. The Cardinals may try to put Prince in foul trouble to limit her effectiveness, but that strategy is easier said than done, as she commits just 2.3 fouls per game.

Another key contributor for TCU is Madison Conner, who puts up 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Conner is a lethal perimeter shooter, knocking down 45.2% of her three-point attempts—good for eighth-best in the country.