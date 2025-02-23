How to watch today's Louisville vs North Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs North Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Louisville Cardinals is set to welcome the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, marking their fourth showdown against a ranked opponent in five games.

Fresh off a 68-58 victory over Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, North Carolina is back on the road, looking to preserve its unbeaten status—one of only two teams in the nation yet to suffer a loss.

After a thrilling win over No. 10 NC State at Carmichael Arena last Sunday, UNC surged into the top 10 of the AP Poll, landing at No. 9—their highest spot this season. The Tar Heels haven't cracked the top 10 since the 2008-09 season, making this a milestone moment for the program.

Louisville has been on a hot streak, winning six of its last seven games to improve to 12-3 in ACC play and 19-7 overall. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Cardinals have been disruptive on defense, averaging 19.77 forced turnovers per game, which ranks second in the conference.

Louisville Cardinals vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals and the North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, United States.

Date Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, United States

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

Tajianna Roberts is putting up 13.3 points per game while grabbing 3.2 rebounds per contest for the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jayda Curry has been lights out from deep, knocking down an average of 2.2 three-pointers over her last 10 outings.

North Carolina Tar Heels news & key performers

The Tar Heels feature a well-rounded offensive attack, with five players averaging at least eight points per game, but none scoring more than 11.5 per contest. Leading the way is Maria Gakdeng, who puts up 11.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 61% from the field. Though she doesn’t stretch the floor with three-pointers, her efficiency inside more than makes up for it.

Right behind her is Alyssa Ustby, contributing 10.7 points per game, while leading the team in rebounds (9.4 per game) and assists (three per game). A fifth-year senior, Ustby has been a staple in UNC’s program, making her a familiar opponent for Louisville head coach Jeff Walz.

On the defensive end, UNC thrives on creating havoc. Indya Nivar leads the team with two steals per game, while Ustby, Lexi Donarski, and Deja Kelly each add 1.1 steals per contest. The Tar Heels' interior defense is just as strong, as they average 4.3 blocks per game, ranking 38th in the country. Gakdeng stands out as the team's top shot-blocker, swatting 1.3 shots per game and protecting the paint with authority.