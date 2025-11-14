How to watch today's Louisville vs Clemson NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 20th-ranked Louisville Cardinals will be hosting the Clemson Tigers in an important ACC clash on Friday.

The Cardinals have a 7-2 overall record and four victories in the conference out of six games. After earning three successive wins over Miami (Florida), Boston College, and Virginia Tech, they went down to California with a narrow 29-26 result. They will be aiming to get back on the winning track and secure their fifth victory at home.

The Tigers have an underwhelming 4-5 overall record and a 3-4 record in the conference. They enter this game on the back of a 24-10 win over Florida State. They will aim to better their overall score in the competition and will seek motivation from their 2-1 away record this season to outwit Louisville on Friday.

Louisville vs Clemson: Date & kick-off time

The Louisville vs Clemson game will be played on November 14 at the L&N Stadium.

Date November 14, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue L&N Stadium Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville vs Clemson on TV and stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Louisville vs Clemson Team News

Louisville Team News

The Cardinals will miss important players, including running backs Isaac Brown, Shammai Gates, and Jamarice Wilder, linebacker Trent Carter, offensive lineman Tyler Folmar, and quarterback Travis Egan. Defensive back Tayon Holloway and defensive lineman AJ Green are listed as questionables, and linebacker Stanquan Clark, who has an ankle injury, is a probable for this fixture.

Clemson Team News

Clemson have a huge list of unavailable players in the form of defensive tackles Stephiylan Green and Makhi Williams Lee, defensive end Armon Mason, linebackers Logan Anderson and Billy Wilkes, wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr (head injury), offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon and Easton Ware (shoulder), running backs Jay Haynes (knee injury) and Jarvis Green (foot injury). Safety Ricardo Jones and defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart have been listed as probables.