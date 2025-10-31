How to watch today's Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Halloween will become ever more enjoyable on October 31, when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host the Sam Houston Bearkats at the Joe Aillet Stadium in a much-awaited NCAAF fixture.

The Bulldogs enter this game on the back of two losses. They have won four games so far, lost three, and have a strong offense powered by quarterback Blake Baker and a top-ranked Conference defense, which limits the opposition to 18.7 points per game. When they meet the Bearkats, they will aim to return to winning ways and stamp their authority on the competition.

The Beartkats are struggling pretty badly, failing to register a single win after seven games into the season. Their offense has earned 17 points per game on average, and their defense has leaked around 39 points per game. Despite the stark contrast with the Bulldogs, the Bearkats will be eager to open their account on Friday.

Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston: Date and kick-off time

The Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston game will be played on October 31 at the Joe Aillet Stadium.

Date October 31, 2025 Kick-off Time 08:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT Venue Joe Aillet Stadium Location Ruston, Louisiana

How to watch Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston Team News

Louisiana Tech Team News

The Bulldogs have no specific injury concerns about their starters disclosed leading up to this game.

Sam Houston Team News

The Bearkats have a clean roster ahead of this fixture, with no injuries reported.