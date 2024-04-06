Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch El Trafico

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles will take on LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

LA Galaxy are leading the table in the Western Conference, with 12 points from their first six league matches. They are the only unbeaten team in the standings as well. Los Angeles, on the other hand, have recorded just one win in their last five fixtures.

Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling TV and FOX in the US. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC have had to do without Omar Campos due to an ankle issue, while Lorenzo Dellavalle remains sidelined because of a knee problem.

Adding to their woes, David Martinez received two second-half yellow cards against the Rapids and will be suspended for the upcoming clash.

LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Segura; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Ordaz, Bogusz; Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz Forwards: Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Angel, Ordaz

LA Galaxy team news

Jalen Neal hasn't played in 2024 due to an abdominal injury. But more positively, they recently secured Emiro Garces on loan from Deportivo Pereira and Martin Caceres returned to the Galaxy lineup after serving a suspension in their win against Sporting Kansas City.

LA Galaxy predicted XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Pec, Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Paintsil, Joveljic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Micovic, McCarthy, Scott Defenders: Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas Midfielders: Brugman, Cerrillo, Puig, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley, Garces Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/09/23 Los Angeles 4 - 2 LA Galaxy MLS 05/07/23 LA Galaxy 2 - 1 Los Angeles MLS 24/05/23 Los Angeles 0 - 2 LA Galaxy US Open Cup 17/04/23 LA Galaxy 2 - 3 Los Angeles MLS 21/10/22 Los Angeles 3 - 2 LA Galaxy MLS

