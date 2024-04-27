Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will play host to Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways, with the Black and Gold and the Timbers registering a 2-2 draw with New York RB and Columbus Crew, respectively the last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, April 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo, David Martinez and Lorenzo Dellavalle are expected to be sidelined through injuries for the hosts.

Eddie Segura, who replaced Long in the game against New York RB, is in line for a start alongside Maxime Chanot at centre-back.

In attack, Kei Kamara will continue to lead the line of attack alongside Cristian Olivera and Denis Bouanga.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia; Chanot, Segura, Hollinghead; Tillman, Sanchez, Bogusz; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Palencia, Duenas, Hollingshead, Segura, Chanot Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe, Olivera Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Bouanga

Portland Timbers team news

Antony, Dario Zuparic and Marvin Loria are ruled out on account of their respective issues.

With goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau back from a ban, visitors boss Phil Neville is otherwise likely to stick to a similar line-up from the Columbus Crew draw.

Santiago Moreno would continue to deputise for Antony on the right flanks, with Felipe Mora to feature upfront.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Mosquera, Araujo, Miller, Bravo; Chara, Williamson; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala Forwards: Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 13, 2024 Portland Timbers 2-2 Los Angeles MLS September 9, 2023 Portland Timbers 2-0 Los Angeles MLS March 4, 2023 Los Angeles 3-2 Portland Timbers MLS October 2, 2022 Portland Timbers 1-2 Los Angeles MLS May 10, 2022 Los Angeles 2-0 Portland Timbers US Open Cup

