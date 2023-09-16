This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch El Trafico

Anselm Noronha
MLS
team-logo
BMO Stadium
team-logo
MP_Ryan Hollingshead_Los Angeles FC vs maya yoshida_la galaxy(C)Getty Images
Los AngelesLA GalaxyMLSLos Angeles vs LA Galaxy

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles and LA Galaxy will meet in the El Trafico derby in the MLS regular season at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

The Black and Gold will want to snap their three-game losing run having lost 2-0 to Portland Timbers in their previous league outing and they are currently trail second-placed Seattle Sounders by a point in the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, second from bottom in the Western Conference, Galaxy registered a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with St. Louis City in their last game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 16, 2023
Kick-off time:10:30 pm ET
Venue:BMO Stadium

The MLS match between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy will played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET on September 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

Denil Maldonado, Stipe Biuk, Cristian Olivera, and Denis Bouanga are back from their international duty with Honduras, Croatia U21, Uruguay, and Gabon respectively, with Bouanga expected to spearhead the attack against Galaxy.

Carlos Vela and Mateusz Bogusz should complete the three-man front line, while the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Rosales, and Ryan Hollingshead are doubts.

With John McCarthy in goal, Ilie Sanchez will feature in the middle.

Los Angeles possible XI: McCarthy; Duenas, Murillo, Long, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Acosta; Vela, Bouanga, Bogusz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero
Defenders:Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales
Midfielders:Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku
Forwards:Gonzalez, Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

LA Galaxy team news

Gaston Brugman and Chicharito have suffered season-ending injuries. Jalen Neal has a sore abdomen, while Lucas Calegari and Martin Caceres are ruled out with knee injuries.

Raheem Edwards is back after serving his suspension, but the likes of Eriq Zavaleta and Kelvin Leerdam may not be ready after representing El Salvador and Suriname, respectively.

Diego Fagundez, Riqui Puig and Tyler Boyd will sit just behind Dejan Joveljic up front.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Cuevas, Yoshida, Mavinga, Edwards; Delgado, Rosell; Fagundez, Puig, Boyd; Joveljic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes, Jillson
Defenders:Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas
Midfielders:Cerrillo, Rosell, Puig, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa
Forwards:Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Edwards, Joveljic, Vivi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Jul 4, 2023LA Galaxy 2-1 Los AngelesMLS
May 23, 2023Los Angeles 0-2 LA GalaxyUS Open Cup
Apr 16, 2023LA Galaxy 2-3 Los AngelesMLS
Oct 20, 2022Los Angeles 3-2 LA GalaxyMLS
Jul 8, 2022Los Angeles 3-2 LA GalaxyMLS

