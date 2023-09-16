Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch El Trafico

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles and LA Galaxy will meet in the El Trafico derby in the MLS regular season at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

The Black and Gold will want to snap their three-game losing run having lost 2-0 to Portland Timbers in their previous league outing and they are currently trail second-placed Seattle Sounders by a point in the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, second from bottom in the Western Conference, Galaxy registered a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with St. Louis City in their last game.

Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The MLS match between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy will played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET on September 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

Denil Maldonado, Stipe Biuk, Cristian Olivera, and Denis Bouanga are back from their international duty with Honduras, Croatia U21, Uruguay, and Gabon respectively, with Bouanga expected to spearhead the attack against Galaxy.

Carlos Vela and Mateusz Bogusz should complete the three-man front line, while the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Rosales, and Ryan Hollingshead are doubts.

With John McCarthy in goal, Ilie Sanchez will feature in the middle.

Los Angeles possible XI: McCarthy; Duenas, Murillo, Long, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Acosta; Vela, Bouanga, Bogusz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku Forwards: Gonzalez, Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

LA Galaxy team news

Gaston Brugman and Chicharito have suffered season-ending injuries. Jalen Neal has a sore abdomen, while Lucas Calegari and Martin Caceres are ruled out with knee injuries.

Raheem Edwards is back after serving his suspension, but the likes of Eriq Zavaleta and Kelvin Leerdam may not be ready after representing El Salvador and Suriname, respectively.

Diego Fagundez, Riqui Puig and Tyler Boyd will sit just behind Dejan Joveljic up front.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Cuevas, Yoshida, Mavinga, Edwards; Delgado, Rosell; Fagundez, Puig, Boyd; Joveljic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes, Jillson Defenders: Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas Midfielders: Cerrillo, Rosell, Puig, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa Forwards: Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Edwards, Joveljic, Vivi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 4, 2023 LA Galaxy 2-1 Los Angeles MLS May 23, 2023 Los Angeles 0-2 LA Galaxy US Open Cup Apr 16, 2023 LA Galaxy 2-3 Los Angeles MLS Oct 20, 2022 Los Angeles 3-2 LA Galaxy MLS Jul 8, 2022 Los Angeles 3-2 LA Galaxy MLS

