Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will take on San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

LAFC are second in the standings, three points behind league leaders Inter Miami. A win this weekend will help them equal the leaders' tally. San Jose, on the other hand, are at the other end of the table, having only managed 11 points from their 18 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles FC have lost just one player to international duty, with young attacker Cristian Olivera representing Uruguay at the upcoming Copa America.

However, they are also missing Lorenzo Dellavalle due to a knee injury, making him unavailable for the game.

David Martinez is dealing with a back issue, and Maxime Chanot is working to recover quickly from a leg injury.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Segura, Long, Campos; Duenas, Atuesta, Tillman; Ordaz, Bogusz, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Duenas, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller, Bouanga

San Jose Earthquakes team news

The Quakes will be without midfielder Carlos Gruezo, who is away with Ecuador for the Copa America.

In addition to Gruezo's absence, there are injury concerns for Daniel Britto, JT Marcinkowski, Jamar Ricketts, and Bruno Wilson.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Jackson; Akapo, Munie, Beason, Costa; Tsakiris, Yueill, Pellegrino, Espinoza; Lopez, Ebobisse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls Midfielders: Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/05/24 SJ Earthquakes 3 - 1 Los Angeles MLS 09/07/23 Los Angeles 1 - 1 SJ Earthquakes MLS 21/05/23 Los Angeles 2 - 1 SJ Earthquakes MLS 07/05/23 SJ Earthquakes 2 - 1 Los Angeles MLS 21/08/22 SJ Earthquakes 2 - 1 Los Angeles MLS

