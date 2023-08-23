Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and Colorado, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles (LAFC) will host Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium on Wednesday in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match. LAFC are currently occupying the second place in the Western Conference, seven points behind leaders St Louis with a game in hand, while Colorado Rapids are at the bottom in 14th.

LAFC are coming off a Leagues Cup exit following a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Monterrey. Their opponents' form has been worse as Colorado are winless in their last four matches across all competitions.

The game is not expected to be challenging for LAFC but the visitors will be looking forward to causing an upset. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles vs Colorado kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 10.30pm EDT Venue: BMO Stadium

The game between Los Angeles and Colorado Rapids will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles vs Colorado online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform and the clubs' official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

Carlos Vela was absent from LAFC's last two Leagues Cup games due to a thigh problem but should be fit for the upcoming match.

Maxime Crepeau and Diego Palacios are also expected to be unavailable for the game due to injury and illness, respectively.

LAFC predicted XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Maldonado, Long, Duenas; Tillman, Acosta, Sanchez; Vela, Biuk, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jakupovic, Romero, McCarthy Defenders: Maldonado, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Chiellini, Duenas, Hollingshead, Leone, Long, Rosales, Palencia, Gaines Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Crisostomo, Bogusz, Acosta, Krastev, Darboe Forwards: Vela, Biuk, Torres, Ordaz, Bouanga, Gonzalez, Olivera

Colorado team news

Colorado will miss Jack Price because of an Achilles issue, and Alex Gersbach is on the mend from adductor tendon surgery.

Michael Edwards is sidelined with a minor injury, whereas Max is still suspended following betting allegations. The team will have to work around the unavailable players to hope to challenge LAFC.

Colorado predicted XI: Yarbrough; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Gutman; Ronan, Leyva; Galvan, Bassett, Priso; Rubio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders: Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Anderson, Keita, Markanic, Abubakar Midfielders: Alves, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards: Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Colorado Rapids 0 - 0 Los Angeles MLS May 2022 Colorado Rapids 2 - 0 Los Angeles MLS February 2022 Los Angeles 3 - 0 Colorado Rapids MLS November 2021 Colorado Rapids 5 - 2 Los Angeles MLS May 2021 Los Angeles 2 - 1 Colorado Rapids MLS

