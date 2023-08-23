Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Los Angeles (LAFC) will host Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium on Wednesday in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match. LAFC are currently occupying the second place in the Western Conference, seven points behind leaders St Louis with a game in hand, while Colorado Rapids are at the bottom in 14th.
LAFC are coming off a Leagues Cup exit following a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Monterrey. Their opponents' form has been worse as Colorado are winless in their last four matches across all competitions.
The game is not expected to be challenging for LAFC but the visitors will be looking forward to causing an upset. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Los Angeles vs Colorado kick-off time
|Date:
|August 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10.30pm EDT
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The game between Los Angeles and Colorado Rapids will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10.30pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Los Angeles vs Colorado online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform and the clubs' official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Los Angeles team news
Carlos Vela was absent from LAFC's last two Leagues Cup games due to a thigh problem but should be fit for the upcoming match.
Maxime Crepeau and Diego Palacios are also expected to be unavailable for the game due to injury and illness, respectively.
LAFC predicted XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Maldonado, Long, Duenas; Tillman, Acosta, Sanchez; Vela, Biuk, Bouanga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jakupovic, Romero, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Maldonado, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Chiellini, Duenas, Hollingshead, Leone, Long, Rosales, Palencia, Gaines
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Crisostomo, Bogusz, Acosta, Krastev, Darboe
|Forwards:
|Vela, Biuk, Torres, Ordaz, Bouanga, Gonzalez, Olivera
Colorado team news
Colorado will miss Jack Price because of an Achilles issue, and Alex Gersbach is on the mend from adductor tendon surgery.
Michael Edwards is sidelined with a minor injury, whereas Max is still suspended following betting allegations. The team will have to work around the unavailable players to hope to challenge LAFC.
Colorado predicted XI: Yarbrough; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Gutman; Ronan, Leyva; Galvan, Bassett, Priso; Rubio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Anderson, Keita, Markanic, Abubakar
|Midfielders:
|Alves, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue
|Forwards:
|Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2023
|Colorado Rapids 0 - 0 Los Angeles
|MLS
|May 2022
|Colorado Rapids 2 - 0 Los Angeles
|MLS
|February 2022
|Los Angeles 3 - 0 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|November 2021
|Colorado Rapids 5 - 2 Los Angeles
|MLS
|May 2021
|Los Angeles 2 - 1 Colorado Rapids
|MLS