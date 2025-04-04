+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels versus the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians (2-4) open a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels (4-2) Friday night at Angel Stadium, both clubs looking to find steadier footing in the early going.

Cleveland began the season strong, taking two of three in Kansas City, but stumbled badly in San Diego, where they were swept by the Padres and outscored 19-4 across three games. The Guardians’ offense went quiet at Petco Park, raising early concerns about their consistency at the plate.

The Angels split their opening six games, claiming series wins over the White Sox and Cardinals. Though they’ve crossed the plate 24 times already, they’ve also allowed 33 runs, including a lopsided 12-5 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday that exposed issues on the mound.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs. the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSW and CLEG
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT

Venue

Angel Stadium

Location

Anaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Angels team news

Offensively, Kyren Paris has been red-hot, batting .444 over his last five games with a triple, a homer, and three RBI. Nolan Schanuel (.292), Mike Trout (five RBI), and Logan O’Hoppe (two homers) round out a capable top of the order.

The Angels turn to José Soriano, who was lights out in his first outing—a seven-inning gem against the White Sox, where he surrendered just two hits in a 1-0 win.

Cleveland Guardians team news

Rookie Kyle Manzardo has provided some early pop for Cleveland, leading the team with two homers and seven RBI. Steven Kwan enters Friday swinging a hot bat, posting a .348 average and a five-game stretch hitting .316 with a homer and two RBI. José Ramírez (.294) and Carlos Santana (.261) have contributed, but the lineup as a whole has lacked firepower.

Right-hander Gavin Williams takes the ball for the Guardians after a solid season debut, tossing five innings of two-run ball in a no-decision versus Kansas City.

Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/20/25

ST

Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Guardians

6-3

03/05/25

ST

Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Angels

8-1

02/24/25

ST

Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Angels

14-2

05/27/24

MLB

Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Guardians

4-5

05/26/24

MLB

Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Guardians

3-4

