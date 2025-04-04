How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Cleveland Guardians (2-4) open a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels (4-2) Friday night at Angel Stadium, both clubs looking to find steadier footing in the early going.
Cleveland began the season strong, taking two of three in Kansas City, but stumbled badly in San Diego, where they were swept by the Padres and outscored 19-4 across three games. The Guardians’ offense went quiet at Petco Park, raising early concerns about their consistency at the plate.
The Angels split their opening six games, claiming series wins over the White Sox and Cardinals. Though they’ve crossed the plate 24 times already, they’ve also allowed 33 runs, including a lopsided 12-5 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday that exposed issues on the mound.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs. the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: FDSW and CLEG
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Date
Friday, April 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
Venue
Angel Stadium
Location
Anaheim, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Angels team news
Offensively, Kyren Paris has been red-hot, batting .444 over his last five games with a triple, a homer, and three RBI. Nolan Schanuel (.292), Mike Trout (five RBI), and Logan O’Hoppe (two homers) round out a capable top of the order.
The Angels turn to José Soriano, who was lights out in his first outing—a seven-inning gem against the White Sox, where he surrendered just two hits in a 1-0 win.
Cleveland Guardians team news
Rookie Kyle Manzardo has provided some early pop for Cleveland, leading the team with two homers and seven RBI. Steven Kwan enters Friday swinging a hot bat, posting a .348 average and a five-game stretch hitting .316 with a homer and two RBI. José Ramírez (.294) and Carlos Santana (.261) have contributed, but the lineup as a whole has lacked firepower.
Right-hander Gavin Williams takes the ball for the Guardians after a solid season debut, tossing five innings of two-run ball in a no-decision versus Kansas City.
Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/20/25
ST
Los Angeles Angels
Cleveland Guardians
6-3
03/05/25
ST
Cleveland Guardians
Los Angeles Angels
8-1
02/24/25
ST
Cleveland Guardians
Los Angeles Angels
14-2
05/27/24
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
Cleveland Guardians
4-5
05/26/24
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
Cleveland Guardians
3-4