'Looks like Messi!' - Pep Guardiola compares Bernardo Silva to Inter Miami superstar after stellar showing for Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? Bernardo Silva scored a brace as Manchester City steamrolled Bournemouth 6-1 in a Premier League clash on Saturday. Impressed by his performance, manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on his player and even went on to compare him to Lionel Messi as the Catalan claimed that his second goal was similar to what the Argentine had scored several times in the past.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Guardiola said, "He is an extraordinary player, he made two great goals. The action from the second goal looks like Messi, Messi has done that many times. Everyone is so happy to have him here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time that the former Barcelona manager sang praises of the Portugal international. Last week, Guardiola hailed him for his simplicity off the field while being an extremely versatile and intelligent player during a game.

WHAT NEXT? The Citizens will be in action against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.